Beijing Winter Olympics: digital poster competition held

With the cooperation of China, Institute of International Relations and Media Research (IIRMR) is organizing “Digital Poster Competition” in connection with Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 on the theme of Together for a Shared Future on February 08 (Tuesday).

Chinese Consulate General Lahore and Chinese Media Group Urdu Service (CMG) comprising China Global Television (CGTN), China Central Television (CCTV), China National Radio (CNR), and China Radio International (CRI) are in collaboration with IIRMR in holding the trailblazing digital event.

10-day Competition, set to conclude on February 18, welcome all individuals to participate from the age the group of 15 to 40 belonging to all four provinces, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan in Pakistan.

Acting Chinese Consul General Lahore Mr Peng Zhengwu said that by holding the games, the China has showcased an opportunity of participation and joy for all the sports lovers in the world. “Digital Poster Competition” being organized jointly by the Chinese Consulate General in Lahore and the IIRMR offers Pakistan society to celebrate the Beijing Winter Olympic Games together with the Chinese people in a way of participation..”

Chinese Consul General Karachi Li Bijian said that The 24th Winter Olympic Games has started on Feb. 4, the date when the spring begins according to the 24 solar terms. “Happy to know that the Institute of International Relations and Media Research (IIRMR) is organizing a Digital Poster Competition on the theme of Together for a Shared Future. “Wish all individuals from Pakistan from age group between (15 to 40) shall actively participate and together cheer for the success of each athlete. May the competition a complete success.”

China Media Group Urdu Service (CMG) head Zhao Qiao (Ms Mehwish) said that co-hosting with IIRMR for holding Digital Poster Competition is a matter of elation. In connection with Beijing Winter Olympics attended by Pakistan PM Imran Khan as state guest, she said, joint endeavors of CMG (Urdu) and IIRMR will improve soft image of Pakistan and its friendliness with China. “We must try to encourage maximum participation of people in the “Digital Poster Competition” as such steps reflect richness and depth in Pak-China relations,” she added.

Lahore Overseas Chinese Association (LOCA) president Luo Jianxue termed the Digital Painting Competition a promising activity engaging creative minds to sensitize public about ideological splendor of Beijing Winter Olympics 2022.