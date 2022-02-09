SC upholds ECP decision of re-election at five polling stations of Lakki Marwat

The Supreme Court on Tuesday maintained the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP’s) verdict regarding re-election at five polling stations of Tehsil Lakki Marwat. A three-member bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case against re-polling at five polling stations on the Chairman’s seat in Lakki Marwat Tehsil. The Supreme Court rejected the appeal against the decision of the Election Commission. During the course of proceedings, the Supreme Court expressed annoyance over the Election Commission’s failure to formulate rules for hearing cases. The bench observed that decades had passed since the Election Commission got quasi-judicial powers and failure to make rules even after many years was a clear failure of the ECP. The bench said that the Election Commission should prepare and publish its rules as soon as possible in accordance with the law. The Election Commission had wide powers to interfere in polling and results, it added.The Election Commission also submitted report regarding re-election on court orders. Advocate Latif Khosa counsel for petitioner Azizullah, candidate of Jamaat-e-Islami, said that the turnout in the constituency was 30.6%.













