Swedish investment in ICT sector discussed

Ambassador of Sweden to Pakistan, Mr. Henrik Persson called on Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Maj Gen Amir Azeem Bajwa (R) today at PTA Headquarters. During the meeting, investment opportunities for Swedish companies in Pakistan’s Information Communication Technologies (ICT) sector were discussed.

Chairman PTA appreciated the Ambassador’s proactive engagement with stakeholders to promote investment and bilateral business opportunities. Chairman PTA apprised the Ambassador about expansion and innovation taking place in Pakistan’s telecom sector under the Prime Minister’s “Digital Pakistan Vision”. Both sides agreed to enhance cooperation between Sweden and Pakistan in the ICT sector.

Besides this, senior representatives from Saudi ICT infrastructure company ‘TAWAL’ and Pakistani Telecom infrastructure operator, ‘AWAL Telecom’ also met chairman PTA.

During meet-up, Chief International Officer Tawal, Mr. Emmanuel Leonard, CEO Awal Telecom Mr. Akbar Shaukat, Mr. Mark Courtney and Mr. Marius Armeanca and discussed establishing ICT infrastructure services in the country under Telecom Tower Provider (TTP) license.

Both sides also discussed investment opportunities which will enable the ICT sector to adopt the latest technologies.