Public universities across Sindh to boycott classes

Public universities across Sindh will boycott classes from Thursday as the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association’s (FAPUASA), an organisation of teachers’ representatives of public universities, rejected on Tuesday the process of postponing the selection board meeting at the University of Karachi by the Sindh Universities and Boards Department’s Secretary Mureed Rahimo.

“If the demands are not accepted immediately, a Black Day will be observed in all the universities of Sindh on Wednesday, while a complete boycott of academic activities will be held on Thursday and the next plan of action will be issued thereafter,” stated by Dr Naik Mohammad, president of FAPUASA’s Sindh Chapter.

Others such as Shah Ali Al-Qadr supported Dr. Naik’s stance, while addressing a press conference held at Karachi University. The teachers reiterated that no university would seek permission from the secretary or the selection board of the Sindh government.

Al-Qadir added that universities are run under the University Act and the secretary of universities and boards has insulted the Sindh Assembly and its representatives by violating the act.

On the matter of advertisements for the selection board, he stated, “Thousands of applications are received over vacancies advertised. It would be wrong to say there is no open competition.”

Varsity officials at the conference further aired their grievances with other university administrations and alleged that the vice chancellor of the University of Nawabshah forcibly transferred a teacher and withheld his salary for one year.

Furthermore, they demanded that a rotation policy should be followed in NED University and called for the resignation of the chairperson.

On February 3, the Karachi University Teachers’ Association had announced an indefinite boycott of classes till their demand of holding the selection board was met. Universities and Boards Secretary Mureed Rahimo had postponed the selection board meeting without seeking prior permission. The board had been called for the appointment of associate professors.

The teacher’s association has been protesting against the attitude of secretary Boards and Universities of Sindh and over the failure of the Sindh government to take action.