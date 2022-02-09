Harasser arrested after bail cancellation by SC

Rawalpindi Police on Tuesday arrested harasser Farhan from outside the court premises after cancellation of his bail by the Supreme Court. A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Ayesha A Malik heard the petition of victim Noreen Akhtar against granting of bail to the accused by the Lahore High Court. The victim had lodged the harassment case against Farhan in Sadiqabad Police Station, Rawalpindi. During the course of proceedings, the court observed that the accused and the investigating officer had jointly destroyed all the evidence, as neither the victim was medically examined nor her statement was recorded till 15 days of the incident. It was shocking that the high court had granted bail to the accused against the fact, it remarked. Justice Ijaz asked as to why no female officer was made part of the investigation team. The Capital Police Office Rawalpindi admitted that the investigating officer had destroyed the evidence. Justice Ijaz said according to the girl, the investigating officer also called her at night and kept harassing her. The CPO said the girl’s allegations had been substantiated in the re-investigation. Investigating officer Shehzad Anwar had been demoted and it was also recommended to enhance his sentence, he added. He said the challan had been submitted with the court after re-investigation. The counsel for the accused claimed that the woman herself went to the hotel with the boy.













