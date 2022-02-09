Progress on polio, Covid vaccination in Hyderabad reviewed

Hyderabad Commissioner Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to ensure 100 percent coverage of anti-polio campaign and COVID-19 vaccination besides efforts should be made to improve the routine immunization process in all the districts.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at his office to review the previous anti-polio campaign and make arrangements for the upcoming campaign.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, acting Provincial Anti-Polio Coordinator Ahmed Ali Sheikh, Deputy Director Planning and Development Sanaullah Rind, District Health Officer Dr Lala Jaffer, Focal Person of Anti-Polio Divisional Task Force Dr Jamshed Khanzada and representatives of World Health Organization and UNICEF attended the meeting while DCs and DHOs from other districts participated via video link.

Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon directed the officers concerned to follow the method of punishment and retribution to solve the problems of the field and improve the performance of the staff so that action could be initiated against negligent officials.

Hyderabad is the center of Sindh so special attention needs to be paid to this district, the commissioner said, and added that the coordinated steps should be taken to make the 14-day COVID-19 outreach campaign successful. He directed all the deputy commissioners and DHOs to personally oversee the entire process in this regard and ensure mutual liaison so that these challenges could be overcome.