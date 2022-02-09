Sui Northern takes action against gas pilferers

Sui Northern Lahore Region has taken action against three industrial and one commercial consumer involved in gas theft, while taking action against industrial and commercial gas thieves. Consumers involved in gas theft are A-One CNG, ZMB Trading, Mian Traders and a Commercial Consumer Muhammad Shamoon, says a press release. The gas of these consumers has been disconnected and theft amount of 183 million has been imposed on these consumers. FIRs have been registered against the consumers involved in the gas theft and two persons have also been arrested.













