IHC asks Zardari to approach SC in matter of NAB jurisdiction

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted one month time to ex-president Asif Ali Zardari to approach Supreme Court in matter pertaining to jurisdiction of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in two fake bank accounts references.

The court stated that NAB had started investigation in fake bank accounts scam on directives of the top court, adding that only the concerned bench could decide the matter of jurisdiction. The court said that how it could take decision regarding jurisdiction when a paragraph related to it already exist in judgment of the top court.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till March 29, with above instructions. Asif Ali Zardari had challenged the NAB jurisdiction in references pertaining mega money laundering and Park Lane Company. A two judge bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case.