USA, China, UK remain top 3 export destinations during last 6 months

* Exports to other countries witnessed increase of 28.96pc during months under review

The United States of America (USA) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the first six months of the financial year (2021-22), followed by China and United Kingdom (UK).

Total exports to the USA during July-December (2021-22) were recorded at $3323.788 million against the exports of $2277.228 million during July-December (2020-21), showing growth of 45.95 percent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $1332.768 million against the exports of $837.916 million last year, showing an increase of 59.05 percent.

UK was at the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth $1145.853 million during the months under review against the exports of $956.524 million, showing a growth of 19.79 percent, the SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to UAE stood at $869.267 million against $697.242 million during last year, showing an increase of 24.67 percent while the exports to Germany were recorded at $864.183 million against $748.794 million last year, the data said.

During July-December (2021-22), the exports to Holland were recorded at $682.459 million against $516.107 million whereas the exports to Italy stood at $488.689 million against $355.294 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $508.334 million against the exports of US $362.782 million while the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $240.504 million against $450.772 million last year.

The exports to Bangladesh stood at $399.408 million against $274.246 million.

Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at $256.323 million against $212.560 million while the exports to Belgium stood at $361.983 million against $262.101 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Saudi Arabia were recorded at $195.688 million during the current year compared to $244.232 million last year whereas the exports to Canada stood at $194.453 million against $143.382, to Malaysia $188.721 million against $85.063 million.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to all other countries witnessed an increase of 28.96 percent during the months under review, from $11.814 billion to $15.236 billion, the SBP data revealed.

