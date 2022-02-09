USA, China, UK remain top 3 export destinations during last 6 months

The United States of America (USA) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the first six months of the financial year (2021-22), followed by China and United Kingdom (UK).

Total exports to the USA during July-December (2021-22) were recorded at $3323.788 million against the exports of $2277.228 million during July-December (2020-21), showing growth of 45.95 percent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth $1332.768 million against the exports of $837.916 million last year, showing an increase of 59.05 percent.

UK was at the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth $1145.853 million during the months under review against the exports of $956.524 million, showing a growth of 19.79 percent, the SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to UAE stood at $869.267 million against $697.242 million during last year, showing an increase of 24.67 percent while the exports to Germany were recorded at $864.183 million against $748.794 million last year, the data said.

During July-December (2021-22), the exports to Holland were recorded at $682.459 million against $516.107 million whereas the exports to Italy stood at $488.689 million against $355.294 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $508.334 million against the exports of US $362.782 million while the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $240.504 million against $450.772 million last year.

The exports to Bangladesh stood at $399.408 million against $274.246 million.

Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at $256.323 million against $212.560 million while the exports to Belgium stood at $361.983 million against $262.101 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Saudi Arabia were recorded at $195.688 million during the current year compared to $244.232 million last year whereas the exports to Canada stood at $194.453 million against $143.382, to Malaysia $188.721 million against $85.063 million.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to all other countries witnessed an increase of 28.96 percent during the months under review, from $11.814 billion to $15.236 billion, the SBP data revealed.