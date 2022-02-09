Gold price increases by Rs600 to Rs124,800 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs600 and was sold at Rs124,800 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs124,200 the previous day.

The price of ten-gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs515 and was sold at Rs106,996 against its sale at Rs106,481 whereas the price of ten-gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs98,080 from Rs97,608 respectively, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver also witnessed no change and was traded at Rs1,450 and Rs1,243.14, respectively.