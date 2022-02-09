Needless imports continue despite record deficit

Former President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Dr. Shahid Rasheed Butt on Tuesday said foreign trade policy is beyond comprehension as needless imports continue despite record trade deficit.

The trade deficit has risen to alarming levels, but unnecessary imports continue unabated, which is a perfect recipe for an economic disaster, he said. Shahid Rasheed Butt said that the country’s economy could not bear the burden of these unnecessary imports, therefore, the policy should be changed without further delay.

In a statement issued here today, he said that the world’s leading agricultural country whose land is fertile, and has a canal system that is considered the best in the world is importing pulses worth billions from Ethiopia. During the current year, the edible oil import bill will jump to 3.5 billion dollars while the import of pulses will jump to one billion dollars, he added.