Pakistan, WB discuss progress on projects

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin held a meeting with Country Director, World Bank, Najy Benhassine and his team at Finance Division on Tuesday. The meeting reviewed the progress on the ongoing World Bank’s projects and programs in Pakistan, according to a press statement issued by the finance ministry. The meeting also focused on the Resilient Institutions Strengthening Program (RISE-II) and discussed some prior actions to be met for the timely completion of the program. In his remarks, the Finance Minister appreciated the World Bank for being a source of support in pursuing reform agenda and implementing various development projects for the country. He further said that Pakistan valued the financial and technical support provided by the World Bank for the institutional reforms and economic development of the country. The finance minister thanked the Country Director, World Bank and his team for their continuous support and facilitation. Among others, the meeting was attended by Secretary Finance and senior officers, the statement added.













