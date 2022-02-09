Rupee sheds 03 paisa against dollar

The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee weakened by 03 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs174.50 against the previous day’s closing of Rs174.47. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs175.1 and Rs176.6 respectively. Similarly, the price of the euro was depreciated by Rs0.51 and closed at Rs198.97 against the previous day’s closing of Rs199.48. The Japanese yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.51, whereas an increase of 16 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at Rs236.40 as compared to its last closing of Rs236.24. The exchange rates of the Emirati dirham and the Saudi riyal increased by 01 paisa to close at Rs47.50 and Rs46.51 respectively.













