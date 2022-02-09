Daily Times

20.24pc increase in services’ exports during first six months

The exports of services witnessed an increase of 20.24 percent during the first half of the current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the last year’s corresponding period, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During July-December (2021-22), the exports of services were recorded at $3414.96 million against the exports of $2840.15 million in July-December (2020-21), showing growth of 20.24 percent. The services’ imports also rose by 38.80 percent by growing from $3784.27 million last year to $5252.45 million during the period under review.

On a year-on-year basis, the services’ exports during the month of December 2021 grew by 7.51 percent to $674.05 million against the exports of $626.99 million during December 2020. The imports also grew by 31.60 percent from $772.09 million in last December to $1016.04 million in December 2021, the data revealed.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports from the country increased by 18.47 percent as compared to the exports of $568.98 million in November 2021. On the other hand, the imports increased by 18.69 percent as compared the imports of $856.03 million in November 2021, the data revealed. The merchandise exports from the country increased by 23.96 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year.

