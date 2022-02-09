20.24pc increase in services’ exports during first six months

The exports of services witnessed an increase of 20.24 percent during the first half of the current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the last year’s corresponding period, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During July-December (2021-22), the exports of services were recorded at $3414.96 million against the exports of $2840.15 million in July-December (2020-21), showing growth of 20.24 percent. The services’ imports also rose by 38.80 percent by growing from $3784.27 million last year to $5252.45 million during the period under review.

On a year-on-year basis, the services’ exports during the month of December 2021 grew by 7.51 percent to $674.05 million against the exports of $626.99 million during December 2020. The imports also grew by 31.60 percent from $772.09 million in last December to $1016.04 million in December 2021, the data revealed.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports from the country increased by 18.47 percent as compared to the exports of $568.98 million in November 2021. On the other hand, the imports increased by 18.69 percent as compared the imports of $856.03 million in November 2021, the data revealed. The merchandise exports from the country increased by 23.96 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year.