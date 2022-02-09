NHA’s revenue increased by Rs103b during three years: Murad Saeed

Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed has said that the revenue of National Highway Authority (NHA) increased by 103 billion rupees during the three years of the present government.

Murad Saeed on Tuesday told the Senate that the revenue increased because of elimination of corruption and digitalization of different processes. He said, “We constructed 2032 kilometers of road infrastructure while work on 2067 kilometers is in progress.” He said this is more than the road infrastructure constructed by the previous government of PML-N. He said our construction cost of roads is also substantially less than the ones executed by the PML-N government.

Murad Saeed said the government will not only complete its mandated five-year term but also strengthen the economy. Earlier, reacting to the opposition’s walk out, Leader of the House Shahzad Wasim regretted that politics of Opposition Parties is not based on public welfare but vested interests. He said the amount plundered by the corrupt elements will be recovered. The Leader of the House said Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf and its allies stand together and they have full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.