Tayyab downs Ahmed to win Defence Raya Open Squash Championship

LAHORE: Tayyab Aslam defeated Ahmed Amin in the final to win the inaugural Defence Raya Open Men’s Squash Championship which concluded at the remarkable Defence Raya Squash Courts here on Tuesday. Tayyab is ranked world number 43 and Ahmed is world number 300. After playing champion like aggressive squash, Tayyab and Ahmed qualified for the final. For Ahmed, the squash playing arena was his home court and he was aware of the speed and bounce variables. Tayyab won the first game12-10 and the second was won by Ahmed 13-10 bringing the contest to level. During the second game, Ahmed made a convincing comeback and looked resolutely for an upset over the towering Tayyab. In the third game the flow of the contest was sparkling and the squash fans and audience, which included the former world number two Gogi Alauddin, appreciated every shot. The third game tilted in favor of Tayyab after he hit a few elaborately timed drop shots and the third game ended 12-10 in Tayyab’s favour. Tayyab was more fighting fit and the returns most of the time were high toned and upscale. The DH Administrator Brig Waheed Gul was there personally to watch the competitive activity and applauded every forceful shot. The contest for 3rd and fourth position was between Uzair and Mohammad Farhan. A resplendent event organized superbly by the Defence Raya Sports Team and Punjab Squash Association.













