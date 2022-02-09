24 teams in foray for Chinar Super League IV in UAE

LAHORE: A total of 24 teams comprising of different expat community groups will participate in Chinar Super League, a popular community cricket event in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The fourth season of the CSL, being organised by the Dubai-based sports services company ‘Leading Sport’, will be played in Sharjah and Ajman. The teams comprise of expat players from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The league matches will be played on February 19, 20 and 26 at the Bataya Ground in Sharjah, while the semifinals and final will be held on February 27 at Oval Ground in Ajman,” announced Sports Director of Leading Sports, Raja Asad Khalid, at a press conference in Dubai on Monday. Khalid said that league matches would be played in four pools of six teams each and the top team from each group would compete in the semi-finals. He said that all matches would be played following COVID-19 guidelines set by UAE authorities. He added that the winners and the runners-up would be given cash prizes in addition to trophies and medals. “The Chinar Super League is the largest tape ball championship being held in the UAE. Our aim is bring together community members from across the country for this healthy activity in line with the UAE’s vision to promote health and fitness.”

The CSL, he said, not only promotes cricket in the country but also provides talent hunt opportunities. “Some of the players who played in the earlier CSL event are now also playing in the Pakistan Super League (PSL),” he added. Khalid said the event was widely supported by the expat business community members in the UAE. “We are thankful to our sponsors who joined hands with us to make this event successful.” Media partners include the UAE’s popular English newspaper The Khaleej Times, Urdu Point, Leading News and Janab-e-Manzal. Major sponsors who made this community cricket cup possible include RMK Industries, Fly Hawks Real Estate, Gawah Holding Group, Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel, Combaxx Sports and Prime Healthcare.

Speaking at the press conference, Raja Mohammed Khan, Chairman of RMK Industries, said he had been supporting the Chinar Super League from the very first edition, as he believed that this event provided a good opportunity to community members to interact with one another. “As a businessman in the UAE for more than four decades, I feel that it is our duty to support the community to have such healthy activities. I congratulate Leading Sport for taking this initiative to organise such community cricket events,” he added. Sardar Sajid Abbasi, Managing Director of Fly Hawk Real Estate, said he felt privileged to be part of the CSL. “I have seen CSL grow bigger during the last three season and this year Leading Sport has taken a thorough professional approach to make it the most popular tape ball cricket event in the UAE,” he added. Fahad Shahid from Prime Healthcare said the CSL would provide a good opportunity to various expat community groups to be part of this competitive and entertaining cricket championship. “We as a healthcare group always strive to support such healthy activities. I congratulate the organisers for holding the CSL which has become brand name in the UAE and abroad,” he added.