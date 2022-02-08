BRIT Awards 2022 — Maya Jama steals the show as she joins Ed Sheeran, Ashley Roberts

Stars of the music world were out in force for the 2022 Brit Awards with Mastercard red carpet at London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday night. Maya Jama flashed her underboob and toned abs in a very skimpy co-ord as she arrived at the star-studded event, joining an edgy Anne-Marie, racy Ashley Roberts, Tallia Storm and dapper Ed Sheeran.

The awards have sparked controversy after scrapping male and female categories and switching to gender-neutral gongs for the first time in its history – with Adele and Ed battling it out for the Artist of the Year award.

Maya, 27, who is set to be one of the presenters for the red carpet show during the ceremony, flaunted her impressively flat stomach in the co-ord from Mônot which featured an eye-catching zig-zag design. Maya posed up a storm in the plunging black top with an unusually shaped front, that flowed into a matching skirt that hugged her incredible figure. Having recently got engaged to basketball player Ben Simmons, Maya proudly showed off her sparkling new ring posed up a storm as she arrived for the awards show. The former Radio 1 star’s look included a barely-there zig-zag bralet teamed with a matching skirt, and wrapped up against the chilly weather with a matching faux fur stole.

Adding a touch of glamour with pearl drop earrings, Maya finished her look with delicate silver bracelets and pointed-toe heels. Meanwhile Anne-Marie flashed her toned abs in a stylish unzipped leather jacket as she posed up a storm at the star-studded event. She was joined by a dapper Ed Sheeran who caught the eye in a bright blue velvet suit teamed with a white shirt and black tie.

Anne-Marie flashed plenty of flesh in her all-black ensemble, pairing her jacket with a skimpy tie-up bralet and flared trousers.

She wore her blonde tresses in a sleek slicked back style and opted for dramatic black eye makeup.

Ed put on a confident display on the red carpet in his blue suit which he teamed with shiny black shoes and his crisp shirt.

Ashley Roberts flashed plenty of leg in her black dress which featured a dramatic thigh-split and cut-out sections as she posed up a storm. She also teased a hint of her ample assets in the halter-neck design and wore her blonde hair in loose waves.

Elsewhere Talia Storm left little to the imagination in a racy cut-out black leotard and showed off her pert posterior on the red carpet Mere hours ahead of the ceremony, Maya revealed she’d paid a visit to a London clinic to get a lympathic draining massage.

The treatment helps to reduce bloating and flush out excess fluids through the application of gentle pressure to the abdomen.

And Maya, 27, gave the uninitiated an insight into the process by sharing a short Instagram video while preparing for her latest red carpet appearance at the Brits, which take place at London’s O2 Arena on February 9.

Taking to the social media platform, the presenter exposed her torso while clinicians kneaded the skin, a technique that helps stimulate the lymph glands and guide lymph flow back to the blood circulation.

Captioning the clip, she assured followers: ‘It doesn’t hurt at all just feels like a different type of massage.’ Evidently pleased with the results, Maya later shared a photo of her flat abdomen, adding: ‘I was bloateesha before and this is after. Def recommended.’

The presenter confirmed her engagement to basketball player Ben Simmons in January after a whirlwind seven-month romance having been first romantically linked in June 2021, when they were seen together at London restaurant Sexy Fish.

It’s set to be a big night for British music, with Adele and Ed Sheeran leading the 2022 BRIT Awards nominations, with an impressive four nods each. Joining Adele and Ed with four nominations are Little Simz and Dave, who along with Sam Fender, will battle it out for the inaugural Artist of the Year award at the ceremony which airs at 8pm on ITV and will be hosted by Mo Gilligan for the first time.

The ceremony, in association with Mastercard, sees the most female artists nominated in over a decade, however, they are still outnumbered three to two by male nominees.

It comes after The Brit Awards sparked controversy after scrapping male and female categories and switching to gender-neutral gongs for the first time in its history, causing naysayers to brand the event ‘woke’.

Sam Fender, Central Cee, David Guetta are up for three awards on the night, while Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X are each nominated for two prizes and will go up against Taylor Swift for International Artist of the Year award. Elsewhere, there are plenty of artist who’ve been double nominated for the 2022 ceremony including Becky Hill, Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Glass Animals, Griff, Joel Corry, Joy Crookes and KSI.

Organisers divided opinion last year with some outraged by the decision to switch to gender-neutral gongs for the first time in its history. Bosses claimed the move was in a bid ‘to be as inclusive and as relevant as possible’ and allowed people to enter who do not identify as a man or woman.

But fans blasted the change as ‘woke drivel’, with many calling for a boycott of next year’s show.

The Brit Awards 2022 will see contenders battle for artist of the year instead of male solo artist and female solo artist. Best international artist of the year will be used in replace of best international female, or male solo artist. Meanwhile, the song of the year prize will recognise the featured artists, rather than just the lead artists or named collaborators.

The 2022 ceremony will also feature four new awards, alternative/rock act; hip hop/grime/rap act; dance act and pop/R’n’B act. These four new genre awards were up for a public vote on the Tik Tok app, as for the first time in the ceremony’s 45-year history, fans got to decide the outcome. The vote closed at 6pm GMT Thursday February 3, with users able to cast up to 10 votes per category, per day.

The changes come after singer Sam Smith – who identifies as non-binary – put organisers under pressure to scrap male and female categories earlier this year.

Wednesday’s ceremony will see Ed Sheeran, Liam Gallagher, Adele, Dave, Little Simz and this year’s Rising Star award winner, Holly Humberstone, take to the stage for performances.

Doja Cat had also been on the lineup, but was forced to pull out after several members of her crew tested positive for Covid.

She tweeted last week: ‘Unfortunately, due to cases of COVID within my crew, I will no longer be performing at the Brits. ‘It’s simply not safe for us to continue to rehearse together and put each other in harm’s way. I can’t wait to perform for my UK fans as soon as I can. Take care of yourselves.’ The rap star – who received nods for International Artist of the Year and Best International Song for her SZA collaboration Kiss Me More – herself tested positive for the virus in December.