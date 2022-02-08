Mandatory masks, tests as New York Fashion Week embraces ‘new normal’

Fashionistas will be accessorising their outfits with mandatory masks to attend New York Fashion Week this season, adhering to strict COVID-19 protocols put in place for smaller catwalk shows. With a return to physical shows in September following virtual fashion weeks earlier in the pandemic, organisers are embracing a “new normal” mix of in-person and digital presentations. Designers like Michael Kors, Carolina Herrera and Christian Siriano will present their latest creations live during the Feb. 11 – 16 event, according to IMG Fashion which runs New York Fashion Week: The Shows. Others like Badgley Mischka and Tadashi Shoji will provide digital releases, all keen to capitalise on soaring demand for luxury goods as customers splash out following lockdowns. “It’s the new normal. This season there will be indoor mask wearing that’ll be a requirement across all shows, proof of vaccination, that will be a must,” Noah Kozlowski, director of designer relations and development at IMG Fashion, told Reuters. “Those who are eligible to be boosted will be required to show proof of doing so.”













