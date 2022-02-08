Worlds beyond our reach

English novelist Kingsley William Amis defined science fiction as ‘a of prose narrative treating of a situation that could not arise in the world we know, but which is hypothesised on the basis of some innovation in science or technology, or pseudo-science or pseudo-technology.’ Science fiction as a literary genre explores the future of mankind and tries to explore the “what if?” scenarios that may arise because of the human’s connection with technology. The ‘Back to the Future; movie trilogy was based on the idea of a character’s interaction with his family and society in the past and the future. The television series and movie, ‘Star Trek’ explore the possibilities of meeting new life forms across the universe. 1984, a novel by George Orwell published in 1949, discusses how the totalitarian superstate of Oceania restricts its citizens from exercising individuality and free-thinking. Science fantasy has often been confused or related to Science Fiction. Fantasy is a story based on magic and non-physical forces with characters that are non-human creatures including fairies, witches, vampires, goblins, elves, orc, dragons, etc. For instance, The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings are fantasy novels. Science fantasy, however, is a genre based on elements of science. The novel, The Man in the Moone by Francis Godwin is a science fantasy. He discussed the characters’ journey to the moon – a voyage based on fantasy – as scientific advancements were not discovered or invented during this era. Humans began wondering about the possibilities of the future with the emergence of mechanical devices that were invented during the 17th and 18th centuries. These included the telescope, mechanical calculator, steam engine, hydraulic press, among others. It was the telescope and the steam engine that attracted the attention of the common man and especially of writers who wrote speculative fiction. The telescope brought a new dimension to the space around us that was previously limited to observing the sky and stars from the naked eye. The telescope changed the perspective of astronomers about planets and the solar system. Similarly, the steam engine compelled writers to imagine transportation to carry humans to the far reaches of Earth and to journey across the universe. Science fiction writers have used the scientific advancement of their era to extrapolate – or to predict – how the societies of the future may operate if humans were to use advanced equipment and gadgets. Isaac Asimov’s Foundation series explores a universe in a time when humans have colonised the galaxy and no one has any recollection about Earth. Moreover, science fiction writers have been exploring alien encounters with humans. Octavia E Butler’s novel Lilith’s Brood is about human interaction with an alien race and how non-human entity aims to reproduce with humans to create a new species. In 1961, Robert A Heinlein’s novel, Stranger in a Strange Land, used a different premise. He extrapolated upon the scenario of a human who is born on Mars. He arrives on Earth for the first time after spending his childhood and teenage life on the Red Planet. Heinlein’s unique narrative highlights how a human – living on Mars – adapts to human’s cultures and norms while he explores the new planet – Earth.

The writer is an independent researcher, author and columnist. He can be reached at omariftikhar@hotmail.com and Tweets at @omariftikhar