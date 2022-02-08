Nike sever ties with Greenwood after rape allegation

LONDON: USA sportswear giant Nike said Tuesday it had terminated its endorsement deal with Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood following his arrest on suspicion of rape. Greenwood was released on bail last week after being questioned over the alleged rape and assault of a young woman. The 20-year-old had been arrested after images and videos were posted online and, while in custody, he was further arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill. United have suspended Greenwood from playing or training with the club until further notice. Nike last week issued a statement saying it was “deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation”.

It has now confirmed Greenwood will no longer be endorsed by the company. “Mason Greenwood is no longer a Nike athlete,” the firm said in a statement. United have removed all Greenwood merchandise from their website, with his name absent from a drop-down list of players’ names for replica shirts. A number of sponsors have reacted by distancing themselves from the player. Greenwood has played 129 times for the club, scoring 35 goals.