Verdi’s free-kick brace not enough for Salernitana in Spezia draw

MILAN: A stunning pair of free-kicks form Simone Verdi were not enough for a new-look Salernitana to get their unlikely bid for Serie A survival going after Monday’s 2-2 draw with Spezia. Verdi, one of 11 players brought in by Salernitana’s new sporting director Walter Sabatini during the January transfer window, put his new side ahead just two minutes into his debut when he whipped home his first set-piece from an unlikely angle. And he struck again in the 16th minute, shortly after Rey Manaj had levelled from the penalty spot for Spezia, with an effort which again left Ivan Provedel grasping at thin air. However Daniele Verde earned a draw for the away side with another penalty on the half hour following Lys Mousset’s handball, leaving rock-bottom Salernitana nine points from 17th-placed Cagliari. Stefano Colantuono’s side, who risked being booted out of the league until they were saved at the last minute by new owner Danilo Iervolino, have won just three times since being promoted from Serie B.













