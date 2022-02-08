Gal Gadot’s new film banned in Kuwait

Death on the Nile, a mystery thriller starring Israeli actress Gal Gadot, will not be released in Kuwait.

Death on the Nile is based on Agatha Christie’s novel of the same name. It is directed by Kenneth Branagh, who is co-starring in the movie. The film is slated for release on February 11 but will not hit the screen in Kuwait.

The decision was taken by Kuwait’s information ministry after demands to ban the film mounted on social media, according to reports by international news websites.

The criticism was directed at Gal Gadot and her “praise and support” for the Israeli army in the wake of the 2014 Gaza War.

“I am sending my love and prayers to my fellow Israeli citizens. Especially to all the boys and girls who are risking their lives protecting my country against the horrific acts conducted by Hamas, who are hiding like cowards behind women and children. We shall overcome!” is what Gal Gadot had written on Facebook with a photo of herself and her daughter praying.

The war had left 2,251 Palestinians dead.

This is not the first time a film starring Gal Gadot has been banned from screening owing to her political stance. Gal has openly voiced support for the Israeli army and has served mandatory two years in the forces herself. In 2017, her blockbuster superheroine film Wonder Woman stirred a controversy in the Middle East. Wonder Woman was banned in Qatar and Lebanon and was stopped from release in Tunisia.