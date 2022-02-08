Falak Shabir wins social media with prank on Sarah Khan

Singer Falak Shabir had social media laughing with his prank on his wife Sarah Khan in a video that went viral across the internet.

He shared the funny video on the social media application Instagram.

The clip sees him presenting a rose to his seen offering roses to his actor-wife, who is all smiles, in the car. Just when she took the flower, only its stalk remained in her hand whereas her husband held the flower.

Falak Shabir, addressing Sarah Khan in the caption, asked her to wave to the camera as she got pranked.

The video got over 500,000 views from Instagram users and countless comments. Here are some funny and heart-warming comments on the viral video.

The celebrity couple frequently takes to the application to post family pictures and videos. Their social media posts are loved by their fans.

Recently, he dedicated a concert performance to her and its video went has gone viral across social media platforms.

The Instagram video – which got millions of views – sees him singing at an event in Sialkot. The singer, before he sang, told Sarah Khan that the performance was for her.

The singer sang “Tu mera dil meri jaan hai, jaane jahaan tu mera maan hai” for his celebrity wife. The crowd joined in as well.

It is pertinent to mention that the celebrity couple got married in July of 2020, and welcomed their first daughter Alayana Falak in October last year.