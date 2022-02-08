Fans can’t stop grooving to Coke Studio’s ‘Pasoori’

Coke Studio 14’s latest release Pasoori has social media gushing over its catchy composition and stunning visuals.

Pasoori features Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. It was released on YouTube on Monday.

The song has been written by Ali and Fazal Abbas and composed by Xulfi. The music has been produced by Xulfi and electropop artist Abdullah Siddiqui, associate producer on this year’s edition.

According to a press release, Ali Sethi started writing Pasoori when artists from Pakistan were banned across the border. “Turning angst into art, he wrote two lines of the song: one inspired by the need to celebrate artistic self-expression, and the other a fun quote he had seen on the back of a Pakistani lorry.”

Pasoori is a song about accepting and expressing yourself. Coke Studio has described it as “a true mix of cultural influences”.

Pasoori is receiving rave reviews on social media. Many listeners are lauding Shae Gill’s vocals and the “bohemian” music video. The song has crossed one million views on YouTube.