Praying is not spitting: Urmila

Shah Rukh Khan is garnering support from fellow co-star Urmila Matondkar after making headlines at Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral. The actor, who attended the final rites of the legendary singer on Friday, met with criticism from a BJP leader over making dua at the funeral. The politician, who compared a Muslim SRK’s dua as equivalent to ‘spitting’, invited uproar from a tonne of Indians. Now speaking to India Today, Urmila asks the nation not to degrade a star who has represented the country on various international platforms. “As a society, we have deteriorated so much that we think praying is spitting. You are talking about an actor who has represented the country on various international platforms. Politics has reached such low levels and it’s really sad.” Lata died at the age of 92 due to multiple organ failure after long illness due to COVID-19.













