Saif begins week with outing with Sara and Ibrahim

Actor Saif Ali Khan was spotted on an outing with his two oldest kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan in Mumbai on Monday afternoon.

In videos and pictures shared by paparazzi, Saif, Sara, and Ibrahim can be seen exiting Food Hall in Bandra. Saif is dressed in a red t-shirt and blue denims while Sara is seen wearing a white printed salwar suit. Ibrahim, walking behind the two, has a hoodie on.

After exiting the establishment, Sara gives a hug to dad Saif and brother Ibrahim before she heads off in a separate car while the two men head to their car. Sara even waves the photographers a goodbye before heading off. Their tender family moment was appreciated by fans on social media. Commenting on a paparazzi video, a fan wrote, “Best family”. Others appreciated their simple style of dressing. “So classy, so elegant they are! And yet so simple and rooted,” wrote a fan. Talking about Sara’s sartorial choice, another added, “Simplicity! her way of dressing I love”.

Ibrahim and Sara are Saif’s kids with his first wife, actor Amrita Singh. The actor has two other kids with his second wife Kareena Kapoor Khan–Taimur and Jehangir. Saif and Kareena had been spotted on a lunch date with Taimur over the weekend.

Sara had recently shared pictures of her Kashmir vacation with Ibrahim on her social media. Taking to Instagram, the actor had shared pics of her and her brother enjoying snowcapped peaks, boat rides, and skiing in Gulmarg.

Ibrahim was recently in news after pictures of him from a dinner outing with actor Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari went viral. Last week, the two were spotted exiting a restaurant in Mumbai and leaving in the same car. Seeing paparazzi click their pics, Palak hid her face even as a bemused Ibrahim looked on.