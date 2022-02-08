Zunaira shares opinions on Usman Mukhtar’s drama characters

The talented star Usman Mukhtar recently tied the knot with the love of his life, Zunaira Inam, in a grandiose ceremony. News of Usman Mukhtar’s wife and their wedding clicks took social media by storm, leaving his fans gushing over the beautiful nuptials and nikkah ceremony.

Usman even penned a heartfelt note for his other half, thanking Zunaira for making him the luckiest man on earth.

Zunaira Usman or Zunaira Inam is a very devoted wife and lovely person. She takes a keen interest in her husband’s professional work. Fans often ask her about the Sabaat star’s characters in different dramas and movies and what she thinks about them. Recently in the Question-Answer session on Instagram one fan asked her which character she will marry, kill, and date of Hum Kahan Kay Sachy Thay star. In response of which she said,

“I will date Altamash, who was a rude and stylish rich brat, talking about killing she said that she will kill Aswad and she will marry Hassan from short film bench.”

And talking about the role of Usman as Dr. Haris in the drama serial Sabaat she said,

“Dr. Haris ko Mainay Khud He Exclude kr dya hai.”

This means she hated that role of her husband from Sabaat, as he got criticism for taking interest in a patient who came to seek medical help.

Usman Mukhtar is a popular TV star of the Pakistani showbiz industry. Fans love his performances in hit drama serials such as Sabaat, and Anaa, and films like Janaan and Parchi. The actor continues to take strides, making a name for himself in the entertainment business.

His recent serial Hum Kahan Kay Sachy Thay garnered a lot of praises from all around. The Bench star is also appearing in the most anticipated serial by ISPR Sinf-e-Ahan as the gorgeous Sajal Aly’s brother.