Ahmed Ali Akbar shakes a leg at wedding, fans can’t get over his winning smile!

Fans of Parizaad are in love with actor Ahmed Ali Akbar’s smile. The internet goes crazy over a recent clip of the actor from a recent wedding event.

The super hit drama serial Parizaad finally came to its conclusion. Fans were glued to their TV screens since the first episode. Watching Parizaad’s journey throughout the series made even the most tough-hearted people bawl out in tears.

The character of Parizaad has become synonymous with actor Ahmed Ali Akbar. Fans have grown fond of the actor. Credit goes to Ahmed for delivering such a brilliant performance that not only made the show a blockbuster success but made the character a household name!

Recently, Ahmed Ali Akbar got a chance to enjoy some time away from his busy schedule to enjoy a wedding. The actor is having a blast, dancing and enjoying the wedding festivities. However, he is back in the spotlight as fans just can’t get enough of his smile.

Fans of Parizaad are awestruck to see him smiling.

Parizaad is a popular drama serial on HUM TV network. The drama is based on the novel by the same name. Written by Hashim Nadeem, the serial revolves around the titular character played by the charismatic Ahmed Ali Akbar. Parizaad is a guy with a rather darker complexion. The main hero is often ridiculed and mocked by people for his appearance. Despite his average looks, Parizaad is an intelligent and decent person.