Sameera Reddy wears her wedding sari again with a twist

Sameera Reddy dished out massive style inspiration with her latest traditional ensemble. The actress re-worked her glorious wedding saree into a chic outing. Eight years ago for her wedding, Sameera had paired her gold and brown drape with a yellow blouse and a gold belt. Cut to 2022 and the actress styled the same saree with a sleeve-less blouse and it looked absolutely stunning.

“I wore my wedding saree after 8 years and it felt so amazing #wedding #feels with @mr.vardenchi,” Sameera had captioned the click. Gauri Khan was quick to comment on her post and wrote, “Beautiful” with heart-eyes emoji while Saba Ali Khan commented, “Mahsha’Allah”. Sameera Reddy tied the knot with Akshai Varde in January 2014. The couple turned parents with the birth of their son Hans in 2015 and they welcomed their daughter Nyra in 2019.

Back in 2020, Sameera Reddy moved to Goa with her family. The actress often drops glimpses of her life at the popular beach destination. Speaking to BT, the actress had shared, “Moving to Goa has been the best thing ever and it feels like living in that dream destination you want to go to. Everybody asks me, ‘How did you give up Mumbai?’ And I say, ‘I don’t know how I lived there.’ It’s so green and so lush and in fact, I do double the work that I used to do back in Mumbai. There’s also a sense of openness and space here that I never got in Mumbai either. Every day, the kids are on cycles, playing in the mud, the beach is close by, so all that gives you a different perspective of life.”