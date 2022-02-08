Farhan Akhtar shares beautiful snaps of Shibani

Wedding bells have rung for Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar who will be tying the knot on February 21.

The rumours have been doing around for the last few months but were confirmed only last week after Javed Akhtar confirmed the news and also announced that the ceremony will be small-scale and will be held in their farmhouse.

While the couple is yet to make an announcement, Farhan went on to share two new photos of his ladylove. The said pictures seem to be clicked in a car whilst travelling and Shibani opted for a black sweatshirt and pulled her hair up in a bun. In the first picture, Shibani seemed busy with something, and in the second picture, she looked directly into the lens. But apart from the pics, it’s the caption that has our heart.

Farhan wrote, “Forever co-traveller,” with a red heart. Shibani took to the comment section and said, “my forever fav in everything.”

While some fans went on to congratulate the couple in the comments section, the others have been wondering if Farhan will have an update on Shah Rukh Khan’s Don 3 anytime soon.

Apart from the wedding news, Farhan has been in news for getting back to the director’s seat. The filmmaker who has made name for creating out-of-the-box films like Dil Chahta Hai and Lakshya is said to direct Jee Le Zaara. The film is going to star Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the lead. The movie was announced by the three leading ladies on Instagram who went on to share that they randomly decided to meet and discussed how a movie on women travelling around should also be made and the first name to pop up in their mind was Farhan.