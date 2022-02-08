Faced severe criticism in past: Hadiqa

Pakistani singer and actress Hadiqa Kiani has revealed that she had faced severe criticism in the past. In an interview, the singer said she was falsely blamed over several things, adding that fake allegations were levelled against her. I opted to remain silent over all the controversies because responding to them will be of no good, she added. Hadiqa Kiani told that she was also accused of taking drugs. The singer has recently stepped into acting career with drama ‘Raqeeb Se’ and currently performing in drama serial ‘Dobara’.













