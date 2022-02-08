Now the classroom hijab ban

Things are clearly going from bad to worse for India’s minorities as the latest controversy to hit the headlines is the headscarf ban for girls in schools in Karnataka. It started with a state-run school implementing the ban, which soon spread to at least two other institutions; leading to a large protest in southern India. This, once again, is an example of the fanatic Hindutva-inspired ruling party and state machinery subverting India’s constitution to make life miserable for the country’s minorities, especially Muslims. And the ruling BJP is able to get away with these tactics because the international community backs it to the hilt; regardless of its blatant violation of all sorts of human rights all over the country.

Long gone are the days when India stood out, regardless of the kind of prejudices that are present just about everywhere, not only for its remarkably inclusive constitution but also its acceptance of all kinds of religiously inclined people in public spaces. For all its problems, it was able to make headlines, not too long ago, for an Italian Christian head of the ruling party to have a Muslim president swear in a Sikh prime minister in a country about 80 percent Hindu. Such things tend to set lasting precedents even when they are largely for public consumption.

Now the only headlines the Indian government makes is for its silence as religiously charged mobs lynch Muslims and Christians in public, it’s clampdown on freedom of expression and the working of the press, and its complete surrender to right-win fanatics who have made it something of a mission to take revenge for centuries of Muslim rule in their country by sidelining, punishing, even killing, Muslims that live there today.

BJP’s takeover of the Indian state machinery, and its strong-arm tactics, has also exposed the soft underbelly of India’s once-vibrant civil society. It has been shocked and muscled into complete silence, to the point that notable international rights outfits are warning of unlivable conditions for India’s minorities. Yet it’s at least just as big a surprise that no traditional defenders of human rights in the advanced world, who are often prepared to go to war over such things, are even noticing it because of the pull of India’s large market. This is a miscarriage of national as well as international justice if ever there was one. *