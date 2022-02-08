PTI to emerge as victorious party again in 2023: Governor

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail has said that talks over lunch and dinners about dislodging the government has nothing to do with reality.

PTI will complete its five years tenure and will come into power once again in 2023. He stated this while briefing the media persons about the selection of 20 football players through the Sports and Talent hunt drive under the Kamyab Jawan Programme at KPT football stadium here on Tuesday. Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Usman Dar and Actress Mahira Khan were also present on the occasion. The Governor said that 68 percent of youth follows their superstars.

He said that Global Soccer Venture (GSV) came to the Governor house and pledged to take 20 players to Ireland after extensive trails from Pakistan and out of them the qualifiers and hardworking players would have an opportunity to play for the St. Patricks Club. He said that the youth are getting this opportunity only because of the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to develop and empower them. It is the result of Captain’s trust in the youth. Imran Ismail hoped that the youth would continue to intact the confident of the Prime Minister.

The Governor also hoped that the players would bring laurels to the country. He also lauded SAPM on Youth Affairs Usman Dar for introducing many programmes for the youth. SAPM Usman Dar while thanking the Global Soccer Venture (GSV) said that they started Sports and Talent hunt drive through Kamyab Jawab Programme from December 06. He said that GSV has been struggling for promoting football in Pakistan for a long period and I had promised them to support at every level.

It is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to jointly work together with the organizations working for the promotion of sports and the youth whether at national or international levels. He also congratulated the future stars of football of Pakistan. Usman Dar said that football trials would also be conducted in the next a few months through the second phase of the drive. He said that the PM has allocated Rs100 billion for the youth of the country to begin their own business.

Actress Mahira Khan said that the selected players were the future of this country. She said that the GSV remained connected to the Kamyab Jawan Programme for 20 days to select the players. It was not an easy job. She also appreciated the future players and wished them best.