No act of terror can deter the nation from moving ahead: Imran Khan

NAUSHKI: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said the Pakistani nation was very resilient and strong and no acts of terror can deter them from moving forward.

Addressing officers and men of the Frontier Corps and Pakistan Rangers, the Prime Minister vowed to give a befitting response to the terrorists who were trying in vain to hamper the pace of progress, particularly in Balochistan.

Imran Khan accompanied by Ministers of Foreign Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Information Fawad Chaudhry and Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed addressed the gathering. Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and senior commanders were also present. His visit comes days after the armed forces thwarted two attempts by terrorist outfits at Nauskhi, Panjgur and Kech. According to ISPR 20 terrorists were killed in the operation at Naushki and Panjgur.

Imran Khan said no other army had faced unprecedented challenges faced due to acts of terrorism, in the wake of the war in Afghanistan. He said the Pakistan army excelled in its professionalism and helped in ridding Pakistan of terrorism.

The Prime Minister said he was shocked to hear about the terrorist attacks in Balochistan and wanted to stand along with his troops who were waging a jehad against the terrorists.

“Not only me, but the whole nation stands with our jawans.” Premier further said all those who sacrifice their lives have a special place in the heavens and pointed out that the martyrs have the second-highest place, after the Prophets.

He said it was an honour for the Muslims when they lay down their lives for their country. “But do rest assured that the entire nation stands with them.”

He said the entire nation acknowledged how the armed forces fought the terrorists with outstanding bravery.

Moreover, the Prime Minister announced a raise of 15% for the officers and men of the FC and Rangers.