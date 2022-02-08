PTI launches consultation to allocate significant funds for mega projects in South Punjab

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek Insaf has started special consultation to earmark huge funds for the uplift of South Punjab as Federal Planning Division contacted the South Punjab secretariat for launching mega projects in the upcoming budget to improve socio-economic development in the region.

According to the Directorate of Public Relations Punjab, following instructions from Prime Minister Imran Khan, the planning division Islamabad made direct contact with South Punjab Secretariat through a virtual conference, here on Tuesday.

Additional Chief Secretary Capt Retd Saqib Zafar along with other officers attended the virtual conference to discuss requirements of south Punjab and strategy to develop the region.

It was agreed to start work on double lane-highways and bridges in 11 districts of south Punjab.

Similarly, the government would also pay immense focus on certification and marketing of high-quality crop seeds to promote agriculture in south Punjab.

Measures to enhance mango and citrus exports from Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, and other areas of the region also came under discussion.

The official sources hinted that special focus would be given on the livestock sector and a large number of populations in the area were linked to the livestock sector.

A modern processing center for Halal meat and animal hides would also be established. A processing center for Halal meat would be established in the Cholistan and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Apart from this, a fish processing plant, commercial fish feed mill will also be set up in the area. The participants also agreed to upgrade health infrastructure.

A proposal will be submitted to introduce another big hospital in Bahawalpur to reduce the burden on Victoria hospital. Secretary Planning and Development South Punjab Shoaib Syed will serve as a focal person. It was also decided to complete paperwork for the mega projects within a week.