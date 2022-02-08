GB Scouts’ skiers claim gold, silver medals in National Championship

NALTAR: Zahid Abbas of Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts clinched gold medal in slalom category on the first day of 29th National Ski Championship at PAF Ski Resort, Naltar. Silver medal was earned by Nawaz of Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts, while Abdul Jan belonging to Pakistan Army claimed bronze medal.

A number of teams including PAF, Pakistan Army, GB Scouts, GB Winter Sports Association, Chitral, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Islamabad, Higher Education Commission, Hindu Kush Snow Sports Club and Civil Aviation Authority participated with vigour and full spirit in the National Ski Championship.