UoP conducts search operation in hostels

PESHAWAR: After a clash between the two student federations, the Peshawar University administration stepped in and launched a search operation in the hostels with the help of local police, the administration said on Tuesday.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Dr. Muhammad Idrees has also issued a clear message that arms will not be allowed in the university at any cost.

Talking regarding the firing incident in the university the other day, he said no one, if he was a student or outsider, would be allowed to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere of the university.

“People involved in education will always be peace-loving. Students should focus all their energies on education and work hard to make their parents’ dreams come true,” he said.

The reason for a search operation in the university’s hostels was to identify factors disrupting the educational process and provide a peaceful atmosphere to the students, he added.