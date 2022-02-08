COVID-19 positivity ratio drops down to 5.34 percent in nearly a month

On Tuesday, according to the latest figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) the country has reported 37 coronavirus deaths and 2,799 new cases in the last 24 hours (Monday).

After adding the new cases the number of total infections now stands at 1,465,910 nationwide. However, the overall death toll surged 29,553.

Moreover, a total of 52,327 samples were tested throughout Pakistan in the last 24 hours from which 2,799 came COVID positive.

However, as of yesterday, 4,786 more people were recorded from the virus in the last 24 hours as the number of total recovered cases reached 1,349,189.

As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases in the country is 87,168.

Vaccine Statistics:

Vaccine administered across Pakistan in last 24 hours:

2.017,179

Total vaccine administered till now: 187,934,017 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) February 8, 2022

Furthermore, 553,112 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 490,103 in Punjab, 204,084 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 131,987 in Islamabad, 34,853 in Balochistan, 40,826 in Azad Kashmir and 10,945 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Meanwhile, 13,267 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,906 in Sindh, 6,065 in KP, 990 in Islamabad, 764 in Azad Kashmir, 372 in Balochistan and 189 in Gilgit Baltistan.