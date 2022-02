Libya police pounce on ‘Putin pot’

Benghazi, Libya: Libya’s anti-drug squad on Monday announced the discovery of 323 bars of hashish wrapped with images of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The 250-gram (nine-ounce) bars were found in Al-Marj in the country’s northeast, an anti-narcotics authority official told AFP.

Pictures of the pot cache were passed around on social media, each bar wrapped in cellophane and topped with a photograph of the Russian leader with a grim expression and black tie.

Drug and alcohol trafficking has exploded since Libya collapsed into lawlessness after a 2011 revolt that toppled dictator Moamer Kadhafi.