Australia announce full-strength Test squad for upcoming Pakistan tour

Australia on Tuesday announced an 18-member test squad for the much-awaited Pakistan tour in almost 24 years, starting on March 4 in Rawalpindi.

The historic tour will be Australia’s first in 24 years, is set to start and end in Rawalpindi.

According to a statement from the PCB, the opening Test is scheduled to be played from March 4–8 and the four white-ball matches are to be played from March 29–April 5.

As per a statement issued by Cricket Australia, Mitch Marsh, Josh Inglis, and Mitchell Swepson are part of an 18-member squad, adding that spinner Ashton Agar’s name is the only addition from the extended group of players that won the Ashes series against England.

The Pakistan tour will be Australia’s first assignment after the resignation of head coach Justin Langer last week. Andrew McDonald has been appointed interim coach.

After the three-Test series, Australia will play three ODIs and one-off T20I on the tour of Pakistan from March 29 to April 5.

The Australia Test squad included: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, and David Warner.

According to the statement, none of the players from the Australian side have voted to withdraw from Pakistan’s tour while the limited-overs match squads will be announced later.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has yet to announce the Test squad for the upcoming home series against Australia.