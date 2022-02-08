Massive personal collection of Black history memorabilia to hit the auction block

A massive personal collection that traces the history of Black Americans and ranges from rare civil rights posters to Muhammad Ali’s shoes is set to hit the auction block in late February. For over 60 years, 90-year-old former teacher Elizabeth Meaders has amassed the collection that fills her Staten Island home. The items document the African-American experience. “This collection was designed as a patriotic healing and teaching instrument and it’s vitally critically needed because as a further insult to a people, our history was actually left out of the history books of America,” said Meaders, who says she traces her ancestry back to one of the first Black families to live on Staten Island. “So, this collection is a gap filler,” she said. Guernsey’s Auction based in New York is selling what they say is over 20,000 items of Black history memorabilia and artefacts.













