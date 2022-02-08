Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty

Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Monday reiterated the importance of further strengthening and diversifying bilateral cooperation in various areas of mutual interest.

This was discussed during a meeting between President Dr Arif Alvi and the visiting Saudi Minister for Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Welcoming the Saudi interior minister, the president said both brotherly countries enjoyed an excellent relationship which needed to be further cemented for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

He thanked KSA for the valuable support in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Financial Action Task Force (FATF) as well as its participation in the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers held in December last year, in Islamabad, besides providing financial support to Pakistan.

He highlighted that both countries had shared concerns in Afghanistan and urged the international community to help the Afghan people in the honour of need to save them from human catastrophe.

The president asked the visiting dignitary to convey his sincere wishes to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The Saudi minister informed the president that steps were being taken to help address the issue of Pakistani prisoners by the technical teams of the two countries.

He thanked the Government of Pakistan for extending a warm welcome and hospitality to his delegation during their stay in Pakistan.

The president appreciated the role and support of KSA for hosting over 2 million Pakistanis and its benevolent approach towards them during the pandemic. Prime Minister Imran Khan while condemning the Houthi militia attacks targeting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for the Kingdom’s security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The prime minister received KSA’s Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release. The prime minister particularly thanked the Kingdom for its steadfast support to Pakistan, especially in challenging times and for the recent financial budgetary support. Thanking the Saudi leadership for hosting a large Pakistani community, he emphasized the need for further strengthening people-to-people linkages.

Noting the conclusion of the agreement on transfer of offenders between the two countries, he expressed the hope that a large number of Pakistani prisoners in the KSA would be repatriated to Pakistan through that framework.

Meanwhile, Saudi Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif met his Pakistani counterpart Sheikh Rashid. The two ministers discussed issues of mutual interest, including the regional security situation. “The two ministers emphasised strengthening ties between the Ministries of Interior of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. They said a better liaison between the ministries was needed to address various issues, including security challenges,” the report said.