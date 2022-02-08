Zardari meets Chaudhry brothers; discusses no-trust against PTI govt

Former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Monday called on PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to shed light on the ongoing political milieu of the country, a private TV channel reported.

According to the TV channel, the overall political situation in the country and no-confidence motion against the PTI-led government was discussed during the meeting.

The TV channel claimed that Zardari held the meeting to seek support from the Chaudhry brothers regarding the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PML-Q president reportedly told Zardari they will “consult other party members on this issue”, and it is expected that the two will meet once again in the next few days.

The leaders also discussed the issue of rising inflation during the two-hour-long meeting and also shed light on the Opposition alliance against the incumbent government.

Meanwhile, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif is expected to meet MQM-P leaders on Tuesday (today).

The meeting was held two days after PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari attended a luncheon meeting with Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif and other PML-N leaders including Maryam Nawaz. The meeting had agreed to use all legal and political options at their disposal to dismiss the incumbent PTI-led government. “If we want to save this country from destruction, then we will have to get rid of this government,” Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif had said while addressing media alongside Bilawal Bhutto, Maryam Nawaz and other opposition leaders. He had said the two parties had come to an agreement that “we will need to use all constitutional, legal and political options” to oust the incumbent government and fix the woes afflicting the country.