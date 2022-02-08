PML-N members on same page about ousting govt: Maryam

A virtual meeting of PML-N’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) took place on Monday to discuss a strategy to oust the incumbent government which expressed “full confidence” in party leader Nawaz Sharif, a private TV channel reported.

According to the TV channel, the CEC meeting was held under the chairmanship of PML-N supremo Nawaz from London and party President Shahbaz Sharif from Lahore. The meeting was attended by senior PML-N leadership, central officials, and provincial party presidents.

Taking to Twitter during the meeting, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz wrote: “PMLN CEC meeting on. All members reposed their implicit & unconditional trust in Nawaz Sharif. Party said it will support & back all decisions taken by him. Alhamdolillah!” She reiterated that all the party members have agreed that the PTI-led government should be sent packing.

“Keeping in mind the plight of the masses & government’s ineptitude & failure in every field, there is a consensus in the party that IK government has to go. Every day that it is allowed to stay will add to the misery of the people. Not a single member disagreed,” she wrote.

The participants said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should be removed with a no-trust motion, adding that they will agree with whatever Nawaz decides, sources said. The committee said that it would support any “constitutional and legal method” used to get rid of the current government.

The PML-N CEC meeting was held two days after PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari attended a luncheon meeting with Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif and other PML-N leaders including Maryam Nawaz. The meeting had agreed to use all legal and political options at their disposal to dismiss the incumbent PTI-led government.