Uzbek investors to invest in Pakistan’s textile sector

Governor Chaudhry Sarwar laid the foundation stone of the first medical university to be set up in Namangan province of Uzbekistan with the cooperation of Punjab province.

More than 20 investors from Uzbekistan announced to invest in the textile sector and various other sectors of Pakistan. Uzbekistan would provide technical assistance to increase cotton production in Punjab.

According to a statement issued from Governor House, Governor Sarwar, during his visit to Namangan province of Uzbekistan on Monday, laid the foundation stone of the first medical university to be established in collaboration with Governor Shavkat Abdurazzakov of Namangan province. Leading personalities from the business community of Uzbekistan and Punjab as well as others were also present on the occasion.

The governor also met with investors from various sectors of Uzbekistan including textiles on the second day of his visit and invited them to invest in various sectors of Punjab. The investors from Uzbekistan have announced to visit Punjab soon and also to invest in various sectors. Addressing the ground breaking ceremony of the university, Sarwar said that he is happy that he has laid the foundation stone of the first historic project of Namangan which was started with the cooperation of Punjab. In the coming days, more such projects will be launched which will bring the two provinces closer to each other and will also promote investment and create employment opportunities in both the provinces.

Sarwar said that Uzbekistan’s assurance of full guidance of Pakistan regarding increase in cotton production in Punjab is also welcomed for which a delegation of Uzbek agricultural experts will soon visit Punjab. He said that we are also creating new special economic zones for domestic and foreign investors. In line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we are ready to work with the business community to promote investment in Pakistan. All international organizations are also acknowledging the economic growth and stability in Pakistan. Shavkat Abdurazzakov, Governor of Namangan Province, said any of our investors who will invest in other sectors including textiles in Punjab will work same as they do in their own country. We are fulfilling our responsibility for the development and prosperity of the province as the people of Punjab and Namangan consider each other as brothers. We are grateful to Punjab for their cooperation in establishing a Medical University in Namangan, he added.