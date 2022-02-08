Court orders demolition of Al-Jannat Residency in Karachi

The Sindh High Court has instructed authorities to demolish nine-storey building Al-Jannat Residency in Karachi’s Garden West.

At a hearing on Monday, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi stopped the Sindh Building Control Authority from further constructions in the project declaring it “illegal”.

According to the petitioner, the builder was only given permission for the construction of a ground plus six-storey building on Plot No. 323 in Lasbela. “We wrote several letters to the SBCA informing them of the violation but no action was taken,” he said.

The court, consequently, barred the sub-registrar from giving lease to anyone for the flats. “Immediately cut all the water, electricity, and gas connections too,” the judge said.

He remarked that all illegal buildings in Karachi will be demolished sooner or later. “Action will be also be taken against the applicant if he tries to withdraw the petition by conspiring with the builder,” Justice Rizvi warned.

Meanwhile, SBCA has been given 45 days to raze the building and submit a report in court. It has been told to initiate action against the builder as well. After Nasla Tower, this is the fifth major demolition in Karachi. Earlier, orders were passed for Makkah Terrace, Al-Bari Tower, Tejori Heights, and KDA Officers Sports Complex. The top court has been on a rampage to remove encroachments and take down illegal buildings in the city.