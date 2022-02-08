Pakistan values historical and brotherly relations with KSA: COAS

Prince Abdulaziz Bin Saud Bin Naif Bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Interior Minister of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), on Monday. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security, current situation in Afghanistan and bilateral defence relations between the two countries were discussed. COAS said that Pakistan values its historical and brotherly relations with the Kingdom and acknowledges its unique place in the Islamic world. The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, role in regional stability and pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.













