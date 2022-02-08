Opposition parties trying to divide nation: Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday reminded the opposition leaders that ailing humanity was not served by empty speeches.

In a statement issued here, he said the people were disgusted with the negative politics of these politicians as tall claims had been made in three and a half years. Unfortunately, the opposition parties were trying to divide the nation, he lamented and noted that the negative attitude of the opposition had become a part of history. He said that opposition parties had shown irresponsibility even in unusual circumstances.

The chief minister said that one had to stand with the masses to serve them but the opposition wasted its energies on lip service only, adding, “Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership understands the pain of the poor and the time has proved that the Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government has taken timely decisions.”

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the top agenda of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was to serve the people of the country.

He expressed these views while presiding over a consultative meeting here at his office to review party affairs and suggestions regarding local bodies elections.

Federal Ministers Shafqat Mahmood and Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister of State Muhammad Shabbir Ali Qureshi, Punjab Minister for Finance Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht and others were present in the meeting.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that strong candidates would be chosen through consultation, adding that with party-based elections, real leadership would emerge at the grassroots and direct elections would bring about real change in the politics of local bodies.

He said “We are all united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the nation has unshakable faith in the leadership of the Prime Minister.”

He said that the opposition did not give up its negative attitude in this critical situation and weakening the country with the politics of anarchy was against the national interest. “Those engaged in the politics of anarchy should realise facts”, he concluded.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday reviewed the proposals presented

by Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) for further improving sanitation arrangements in the provincial capital.

The chief minister chaired a meeting at his office, in which, he was briefed about the matters of LWMC and suggestions for improving the sanitation system.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar remarked that necessary steps should be taken to improve the sanitation system while the sanitation plan should be monitored daily. Zero waste operation should be ensured in the city, he added and made it clear that he would not tolerate any negligence in this regard. He said that it was the responsibility of LWMC to provide a clean environment to citizens.

The CM directed that matters pertaining to a workable model be settled without any delay in the light of recommendations of the committee. The meeting was attended by the chief secretary, secretaries of Planning and Development (P&D), housing, finance and Local Government (LG) departments, Principal Secretary to CM, CEO of LWMC and others.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar and Nawab of Bahawalpur’s son Nawab Bahawal Abbasi called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Monday and discussed the matters of mutual interest.

The CM welcomed Nawab Bahawal Abbasi to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), saying that it would further strengthen PTI in Bahawalpur. The PTI, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was the most popular party in Pakistan and Bahawalpur was a stronghold of PTI, he asserted.

The chief minister said that New Pakistan National Health Card had provided free treatment facilities to Bahawalpuriites as the PTI was committed to addressing the deprivations of south Punjab. South Punjab and other less-developed areas of the province had been given priority in the development programme, he added.

Nawab Bahawal Abbasi reposed his full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar, adding that the PTI was a genuine representative of the masses and the commitment to public service would be fulfilled through PTI platform.