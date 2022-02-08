LHC dismisses plea seeking ban on PUBG

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday dismissed a plea seeking a ban on popular online gaming application Players’ Unknown Battle Ground (PUBG), in Pakistan.

A citizen, Tanveer Sarwar, had moved the high court following violent incidents and killings involving youngsters fond of the game.

However, the petitioner did not appear in court at today’s hearing. The LHC disposed of the plea over the petitioner’s discontinuation of the case’s pursuit.

The petitioner had contended in the plea that PUBG is creating intolerance in society, especially in youngsters who are addicted to playing this game. He maintained that the game was threatening to the life and health of the players and caused an adverse effect on their families as well.

The plea sought an immediate ban on the gaming app in order to save the young generation from destruction. The federal government, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and other authorities concerned had been made respondents in the petition. The Punjab Police had also suggested a ban on the game, after a young man shot four of his family members dead in the city’s Khana area, terming it “necessary to prevent violent acts.”

An 18-year-old Ali Zain was addicted to PUBG and shot his mother, sisters and brother imagining that they would be resurrected like in the game, a police official said.

In 2020, the PTA had announced to suspend the PUBG game by blocking its access in the country after having received multiple complaints from different segments of society.

The authority said it received numerous complaints against PUBG wherein it was stated that the game is addictive, wastage of time, and poses a serious negative impact on the physical and psychological health of children.

However, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered the government to lift the ban on the online game just hours after the PTA’s announcement to keep the game on the block list.